SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

