SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.18 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $72.03.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

