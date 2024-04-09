SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

VNQI stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

