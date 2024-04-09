SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 413.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,479 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.