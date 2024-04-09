SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Apr 9th, 2024

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAXFree Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 2.49% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000.

NYSEARCA FLAX opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

