SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,915 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

