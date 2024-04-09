SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,319 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

