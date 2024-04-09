SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,695 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

