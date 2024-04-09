SOL Capital Management CO Sells 6,650 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PCM Fund were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 127,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

