SOL Capital Management CO Sells 9,630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

