SOL Capital Management CO Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

