SOL Capital Management CO Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

