Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 728,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,865. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

