S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.24 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.67 and a 200-day moving average of $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

