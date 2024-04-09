SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. 4,588,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,664. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.