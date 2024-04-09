SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,855,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,326 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.77.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,105,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $91,956,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.