SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. 7,315,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,834. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

