Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($128.46).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPX

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 44.31 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9,659.31 ($122.25). 25,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,982. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a fifty-two week high of £118.45 ($149.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average is £102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,633.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,891.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 6,451.61%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.