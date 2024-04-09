Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.40.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $309.25 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $313.16. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.