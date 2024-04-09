Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,657,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,028 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 3.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $4,445,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,944,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $313.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

