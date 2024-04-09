Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,564. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $86.31 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

