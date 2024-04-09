Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.32

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.32 and last traded at $86.42, with a volume of 3317363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.19.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

The firm has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

