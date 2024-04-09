Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

STLD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

