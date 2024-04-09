Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $371,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises 0.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 166,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,561. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

