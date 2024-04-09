Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s previous close.

CUE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 513.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 289,792 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.7% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 97,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

