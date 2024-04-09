Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 995 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. 3,444,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,685. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

