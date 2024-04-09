Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GGG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,509. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

