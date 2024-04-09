Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 1,259 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.18.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $209.78. 1,619,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

