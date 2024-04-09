Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $6.01 on Tuesday, hitting $696.83. 708,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,955. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $664.72.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

