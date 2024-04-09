Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.23. 39,404,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,806,816. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.82 and a 200-day moving average of $403.87.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

