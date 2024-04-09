Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.44. 4,233,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,292. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

