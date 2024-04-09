Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.43.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $286.83. The company had a trading volume of 867,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,260. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.