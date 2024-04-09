Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 611 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1,334.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,291.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,092.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

