Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $192.81. 1,962,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

