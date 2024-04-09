Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 339.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.22.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 407,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $344.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

