Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 185 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,122. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

