Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 592 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $174.17. The stock had a trading volume of 346,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,337. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.56. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.