Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Applied Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 7,234 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Applied Digital Stock Down 8.9 %

APLD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $347.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 4.12. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

