Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 60,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 587% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,820 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.