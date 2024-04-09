Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,881 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 246% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,854 call options.
Shares of INMD stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. 2,673,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,444. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
