Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shares of INMD stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. 2,673,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,444. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in InMode by 34.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 1.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

