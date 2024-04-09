StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.42 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

