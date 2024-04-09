StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.