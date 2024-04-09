StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105,783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

