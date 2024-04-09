StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
