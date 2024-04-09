StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105,783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

