StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in SuperCom by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

