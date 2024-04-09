StockNews.com Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.3742 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

