StockNews.com Lowers Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

SABR stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after buying an additional 1,732,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

