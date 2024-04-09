StockNews.com Upgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.30.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $243.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.30. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

