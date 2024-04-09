Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 2,211 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,524. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.