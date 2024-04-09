Stone Point Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,396. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

