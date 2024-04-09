Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.29. 555,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

